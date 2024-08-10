Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. 116,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,461. The company has a market cap of $677.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

