Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 116,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

