Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,639. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

