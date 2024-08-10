Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

LPTV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 6,621,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,605. Loop Media has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Loop Media from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

