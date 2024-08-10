Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 150,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

CVE:AU remained flat at C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,160. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.93.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

