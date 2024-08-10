LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Raised to $9.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.80 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.41. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

