LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $352.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.49), with a volume of 111115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.43).

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The firm has a market cap of £364.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4,387.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.92.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

