Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Moffett Nathanson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 65,472,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

