Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ LYEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 607,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,525. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.