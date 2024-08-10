Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.18% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1,142.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,919 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

