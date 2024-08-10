Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,735,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Lyft by 27,739.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,192,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

