LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 365,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

