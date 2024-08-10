Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193,100.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37.

About Magnum Goldcorp

(Get Free Report)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.