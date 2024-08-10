Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.51 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $193,238.56 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.84 or 0.96502382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000343 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,029.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.