Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $48.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $48.57. 340,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

