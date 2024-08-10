Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX remained flat at $7.09 on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

