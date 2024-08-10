Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

