Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 166,520 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,892. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

