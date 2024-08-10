Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 263,028 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 263,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

