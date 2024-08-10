Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,049 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 803,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,489. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.