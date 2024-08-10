Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 80,000 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. 672,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,256. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

