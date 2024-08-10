Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $10.61 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 192,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

