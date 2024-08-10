Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $231,512,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.37. 3,422,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.