Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $72.10. 618,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,052. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

