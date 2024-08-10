Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

FOXA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

