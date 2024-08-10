Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,691,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,401,600. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

