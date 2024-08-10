Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 2,952,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

