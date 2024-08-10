Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:MFI traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.89. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$30.61.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

