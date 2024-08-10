Martinrea International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. 108,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.10. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

