McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.01. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

