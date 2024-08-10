Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.65. The stock had a trading volume of 194,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,048. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Medpace by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

