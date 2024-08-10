MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,100.00 at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,998.33.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,883.62. 232,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,660.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,625.88. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $1,909.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

