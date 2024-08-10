Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 428.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

