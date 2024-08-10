Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 468,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,593. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

