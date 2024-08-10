Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Meridian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Meridian stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Meridian has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

