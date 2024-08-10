Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $8.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.53. 40,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a market cap of $646.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 117.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $6,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.