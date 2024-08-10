Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $542,408.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001496 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.