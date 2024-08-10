Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$79.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. Metro has a 52-week low of C$65.43 and a 52-week high of C$83.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

