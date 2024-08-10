Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 5,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

