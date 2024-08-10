MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.85. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.
MFS California Municipal Fund Price Performance
About MFS California Municipal Fund
MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.
