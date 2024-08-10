MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.50 and last traded at $134.05. 3,719,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,554,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.93.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

