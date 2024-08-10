Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAA remained flat at $153.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 765,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,631. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

