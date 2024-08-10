MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,902.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

