Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TAP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.