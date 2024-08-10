Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

TAP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1,474,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $7,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after buying an additional 434,685 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $869,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.