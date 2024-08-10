Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $148.22 or 0.00242951 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $44.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,023.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00580010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00099979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00031767 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

