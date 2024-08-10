MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.74.

MDB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.90. The company had a trading volume of 648,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,471. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

