Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $54.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 14,618,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

