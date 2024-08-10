Morgan Stanley Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $64.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

HALO stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 827,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

