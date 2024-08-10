Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $210.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,401,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,633,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.89. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

